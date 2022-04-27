David Edgar's A Christmas Carol to return to the RSC

In addition to the news of the RSC's world premiere stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli's My Neighbour Totoro, the company has also confirmed the return of A Christmas Carol today.

Playwright David Edgar's adaptation of the haunting Charles Dickens classic first debuted at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in 2017, was revived in 2018 and will once again be staged for the upcoming festive season.

Edgar commented: "As a young playwright in the 1980s it was a privilege to be asked by Trevor Nunn to adapt Charles Dickens' relatively unknown but brilliant early novel Nicholas Nickleby for the RSC. Nearly 40 years later, I was delighted to be invited back, to adapt what is probably Dickens' best-loved and best-known story.

"I wanted to put Dickens and his ambitions in the foreground of the adaptation. In Rachel Kavanaugh's wonderful production – combining a glorious set with dazzling choreography and musical score - we see Dickens construct his story before our very eyes.

"When we premiered the show in 2017, millions were already relying on food banks and beggars haunted city streets. Covid and the cost of living crisis have made economic inequality – and raw poverty – an even more pressing reality. And yet – in the way the nation came together around the NHS to combat the pandemic – we have been reminded of the selflessness and generosity of spirit which lies at the heart of Dickens's enduringly optimistic story."

Under Kavanaugh's direction, the creative team also includes designer Stephen Brimson Lewis, lighting designer Tim Mitchell, sound designer Fergus O'Hare and movement director Georgina Lamb.

The piece will run in Stratford-upon-Avon from 26 October 2022 until 1 January 2023.



