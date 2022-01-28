Titanic the Musical at Kings Theatre Portsmouth reveals initial cast

Kings Theatre Portsmouth has revealed initial casting for its previously announced production of Titanic the Musical.

The company, the largest ever to appear on the Kings stage, includes Paul Clements (as Thomas Andrews), Peter Colley (as Captain Smith), Robert Day (as Bruce Ismay), Kim Seagrove (as Alice Beane), Lizzie Rose (as Kate McGowan), Jo Alldridge (as Ida Straus), Graeme Clements (as Isidor Straus) and Milo Welch (as Jim Farrell).

Auditions for roles for actors under 18 years of age are set to take place next month.

This revival of Maury Yeston and Peter Stone's epic 1997 musical commemorates the 110th anniversary of the ill-fated maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic, exploring the lives and aspirations of the passengers and crew onboard, when the Titanic infamously sank on 15 April 1912 and over 1,500 lives were lost.

With CEO Paul Woolf, artistic director Jack Edwards, Charlotte Alldridge and John Paul McCrohon at the helm, the piece will also include musical direction by Andrew Woodford and choreography by Jacqueline Willis.

McCrohon commented: "We are so thrilled to have assembled a truly wonderful cast from across the south who are already bringing a remarkable energy to the rehearsal room.

"Our open auditions attracted some of the finest talents from our area's abundance of top companies but also allowed us to discover a large number of exciting talents never before seen on the Kings stage, from those in the midst of or fresh from performing arts training to those making their theatrical debuts in this very special production.

"This extraordinary adult cast of all ages and levels of experience feels truly representative of the wide variety of those who boarded the RMS Titanic in 1912 - and we consider it our privilege to tell their story in this epic, emotive musical.

"We now await with great anticipation our final audition session at which we will be casting two teams of children to make our onboard community complete."

Titanic the Musical is scheduled to run from 11 to 24 April 2022.



