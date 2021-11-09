King's Theatre Portsmouth to stage Titanic the Musical in 2022

Commemorating the 110th anniversary of the ill-fated maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic, the King's Theatre Portsmouth is set to stage an in-house production of Maury Yeston and Peter Stone's epic 1997 musical.

With artistic director Jack Edwards, Charlotte Alldridge and John Paul McCrohon at the helm, the piece will also include musical direction by Andrew Woodford and choreography by Jacqueline Willis. The cast will feature the largest company of adults and children ever to appear on the stage of the King's Theatre and hopefuls in the Portsmouth and surrounding areas are able to apply for auditions now.

The musical explores the lives and aspirations of the passengers and crew onboard, when the Titanic infamously sank on 15 April 1912 and over 1,500 lives were lost.

Jack Edwards commented: "The story of the Titanic is one of the most tragic and infamous shipping disasters of the 20th Century, based on real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world. We are so excited as we know the enormous wealth of talent in the area, and we know they will excel in their performance of this beautiful piece of musical theatre. This will be the biggest company ever assembled for this magnificent show. We can't wait to start and bring something epic to Portsmouth."

Titanic the Musical is scheduled to run from 11 to 24 April 2022.