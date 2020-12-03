Jennifer Saunders joins Sister Act rescheduled tour dates

New plans have been announced for Sister Act on tour.

The show will now open on the road in Southampton in September 2021 (pushed back from April), after its London run at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith with Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris Van Cartier and Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior. It is adapted from the iconic film of the same name.

Sister Act the Musical features music from eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane. Brenda Edwards – confirmed as the lead on the show's UK and Ireland tour – will play the role of Van Cartier for Thursday matinee performances in London.

After Southampton the show will visit Leicester, Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham, Cardiff, Dartford, Derry, Nottingham, Liverpool, Bristol and Dublin.

It has now been revealed that, alongside Edwards , Sauders will be appearing on the following dates on tour – Mayflower Theatre Southampton from 7 to 11 September 2021, Manchester Palace Theatre from 27 Sep to 9 October 2021, Birmingham Hippodrome from 2 to 13 November 2021 and Wales Millennium Centre from 22 to 27 November 2021.

Lesley Joseph will be appearing at Leicester Curve from 13 to 25 September 2021, Dartford Orchard Theatre from 10 to 15 January 2022, Millennium Forum in Derry from 7 to 12 February 2022, and Nottingham Theatre Royal from 28 March to 2 April 2022.

The previously announced Edwards and Clive Role will play Deloris Van Cartier and ‘Eddie Souther at selected venues – with further casting is to be announced.

You can buy tickets for select venues now below.