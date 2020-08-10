About this show

'Hiya, I'm She Go! My first solo show in January was a sell-out and people had a right laugh. So the posh lot at the Playhouse have asked me back to do it all again. Only this time, I won't just be looking back at last year's Norfolk news stories. There'll be some brand new bits as I take a deep and satisfying look at what's been going on in twetty twetty, so far. And in the second half I'll be joined by some Normal for Norfolk friends like Billy Boy, The Vicar and loads more. Go on, buy a ticket. I need the money: I'm going through thirty-quid's worth of batteries a week in lockdown.