The Royal Opera perform a brand new, all-female-produced programme - buy your ticket to watch one of our first socially distanced performances on our Main Stage. New Dark Age will feature some of the most acclaimed women in opera, music and theatre. The performance will open with composer Hannah Kendall's Knife of Dawn, directed by critically acclaimed, award-winning director Ola Ince, featuring baritone Peter Brathwaite. Katie Mitchell will then present a new, all-female-produced work - A New Dark Age -showcasing works by three composers: Missy Mazzoli, Anna Meredith and Anna Thorvaldsdottir.