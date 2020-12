About this show

Start your Christmas celebrations on a high with Christopher Wheeldon's fantastical ballet. The Royal Ballet head to Wonderland in this lively ballet that's suitable for the whole family and features the colourful characters from Lewis Carroll's well-loved book. You are truly in for a treat, with highlights including a tap-dancing Mad Hatter and the Queen of Hearts' hilarious homage to the Rose Adage from The Sleeping Beauty.

Online