First performed in 1877, The Sorcerer is a comic mixture of requited and unrequited love. John Wellington Wells, the Sorcerer, places magic potion in the village teapot, causing everyone to fall asleep. On waking they passionately fall in love with the first person they see! Mismatches ensue, but true love triumphs in the end, through a series of delightful songs and choruses and some very amusing dialogue.

Part of The 27th International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival