In the ongoing public debate surrounding Brexit, something often seems to be forgotten: the quiet, ordinary lives that have to go on in its shadow. ?The Plant' is a devised play with traditional music that dramatises these lives, exploring the impact of Brexit and the divisions it intensifies in an imagined community somewhere in England. The story centres on a young couple, Niall and Maddie, and their attempt to build a life together in the shadow of profound change.

Studio