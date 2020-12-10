About this show

A popular panto long before it got the Disney treatment.

One of the most popular fairy stories, Beauty & The Beast makes its Anvil Christmas debut to tell a tale as old as time. An evil sorceress sentences the Prince to live life as a hideous Beast in his enchanted castle. Can Belle teach him the error of his ways and lift the curse forever? Will she see beyond the monster and fall for her captor? Packed full of larger-than-life characters, catchy songs, side-splitting jokes, sumptuous sets, and plenty of festive fun, we invite you to be our guest this December. As traditional as mince pies, make The Anvil's family pantomime part of your Christmas tradition!