Watch David Thaxton sing "She Loves Me" from She Loves Me

Have a quick listen to David Thaxton sing "She Loves Me" from She Loves Me, accompanied by Caroline Humphris.

Based on the story that inspired You've Got Mail, Joe Masteroff, Jerry Brock and Sheldon Harnick's musical runs from tomorrow to 15 January.

Appearing in the show are Adele Anderson playing Head Waiter, Lewis Cornay playing Arpad Laszlo, Andy Coxon playing Steven Kodaly, Marc Elliott playing Ladislav Sipos, Kaisa Hammarlund playing Ilona Ritter, Karl Seth playing Zoltan Maraczek, David Thaxton playing Georg Nowack and Alex Young playing Amalia Balash.

The ensemble includes Zac Adlam, Michael Anderson, Kamau Davis, Lawrence Guntert, Samantha Hull, Esme Laudat and Gleanne Purcell-Brown.

The show's creative team is led by director Robert Hastie, alongside designer Ben Stones, musical director Humphris, choreographer Ewan Jones, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound designer Mike Walker, orchestral manager David Gallagher, casting director Stuart Burt CDG, assistant director Hannah Benson, assistant musical director Sarah Dyer and orchestrator Jason Carr.

Watch here: