Layton Williams and Shane Richie to star in Everybody's Talking About Jamie UK tour

Casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, which kicks off next February.

Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae's show, which is currently running in the West End, is based on the documentary Jamie: Drag Queen in 16, and will be adapted into a major film, which is currently shooting.

Layton Williams, currently starring in the West End production, will take on the role of Jamie New in the touring show, and will be joined by EastEnders star Shane Richie. Richie had a limited run in the musical earlier this year. Further casting is to be announced.

Williams said: "I've loved my time in the West End but am beyond excited to be playing Jamie on tour! This will be my 6th tour and I can't wait to come back to some of my favourite venues with this beautiful show."

The tour will commence at Sheffield Theatres, where it will run from 8 to 29 February 2020. From there it will visit Edinburgh, Northampton, Birmingham, Canterbury, Newcastle, Brighton, Nottingham, Aberdeen, Llandudno, Southampton, Glasgow, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Woking, Leeds, Salford and Amsterdam.

The musical first opened at Sheffield Crucible in spring 2017, transferring to the West End later that year. The piece won a number of WhatsOnStage Awards in 2018, including Best New Musical.