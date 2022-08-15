Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom The Musical reveals further casting

Complete casting has been revealed to join Maisie Smith (Eastenders, making her musical theatre debut) and Kevin Clifton (Singin' in the Rain) in the upcoming UK tour of Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

They will be joined on stage by Nikki Belsher (as Shirley Hastings), Mark Sangster (as Doug Hastings), Gary Davis (as Barry Fife), Quinn Patrick (as Les Kendall), Oliver Brooks (as JJ Silvers), Jose Agudo (as Rico), Karen Mann (as Abuela), Maddy Ambus (as Liz), Benjamin Harrold (as Ken), Jessica Vaux (as Charm), Danielle Cato (as Tina Sparkle), Kieran Cooper (as Wayne), Agnes Pure (as Vanessa), Adam Davidson (as Nathan) and Poppy Blackledge (as Pam), alongside ensemble members Liv Alexander, Edwin Ray, Stuart Rouse and Hollie Jane Stephens and on stage swings Michelle Buckley and Stylianos Thomadakis.

Smith and Clifton previously won the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 special for Children In Need, with Smith returning to the main show the following year and becoming a finalist.

Check out our exclusive video with the two leads below:





The musical, based on Luhrmann's 1992 film, follows an unlikely romance between Scott Hastings (Clifton) and Fran (Smith) set against the colourful backdrop of the Australian ballroom dancing scene. It features a book by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce and hit songs such as "Love is in the Air" and "Time After Time". The tour also promises new songs by artists including Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect.

Directed by Craig Revel Horwood and co-choreographed by Revel Horwood and Strictly Come Dancing's creative director Jason Gilkison, the production launches at Portsmouth's Kings Theatre on 26 September 2022, before visiting Bromley, Sunderland, Liverpool, Llandudno, Birmingham, Wimbledon, Darlington, Blackpool, Peterborough, Sheffield, Guildford, Ipswich, Reading, Cardiff, Plymouth, Truro, Wolverhampton, Southampton, Northampton, Hull, Canterbury, Southend, Bradford, Milton Keynes, Norwich, Bournemouth, York, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Derry, Glasgow, Aylesbury, Nottingham, Salford, Leeds, and Bristol, with more venues to be announced.

Smith is scheduled to remain with the production until 25 March 2023.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.