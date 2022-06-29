Principal casting for Fisherman's Friends musical tour announced

An initial round of casting has been announced for Fisherman's Friends, the new musical set to open on tour later this year.

Playing from 1 September at Theatre Royal Plymouth, the piece is based on the group of Cornish fishermen who took shanties from their local hall to the Glastonbury stage.

After Plymouth, the show will visit Birmingham, Cheltenham, Salford, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Dublin, Cardiff, Bath and Leeds, with new additional dates revealed today for Nottingham, Sheffield, Southampton, Canterbury, Richmond, Brighton, Oxford, Malvern, Leicester, Torquay, Truro, Bristol and Glasgow.









James Gaddas (Spamalot) will play Jim, while Parisa Shahmir (The Snow Queen) will play his daughter, Alwyn. Robert Duncan (Drop the Dead Donkey) will play Jago with Susan Penhaligon (Bouquet of Barbed Wire) as his wife, Maggie. Anton Stephans (finalist in The X Factor) will play Leadville. Further casting to be announced.

The tour is directed by James Grieve and written by Amanda Whittington with choreography by Matt Cole, musical direction by James Findlay, set and costume design by Lucy Osborne, musical supervision and arrangements by David White, sound design by Dan Samson, lighting design by Johanna Town and casting by Jim Arnold.