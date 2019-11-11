The Phantom of the Opera UK and Ireland tour announces new venues

New tour dates have been announced for the upcoming Phantom of the Opera tour.

It will open at Leicester Curve from 24 February 2020 and run until 21 March 2020, before visiting Manchester Palace Theatre from 26 March to 30 May, Dublin's Bord Gais Energy Theatre from 10 June 2020 to 18 July 2020, Birmingham Hippodrome (29 July to 12 September 2020) and the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (23 September to 31 October).

Newly revealed dates are for Sunderland Empire (4 November to 5 December 2020), Wales Millennium Centre (9 December to 16 January 2021) and Plymouth Theatre Royal (20 January to 20 February 2021).

The show is currently celebrating its 34th year in the West End at Her Majesty's Theatre. Lloyd Webber's musical won three Olivier Awards and seven Tony Awards when it opened in 1986 with Michael Crawford in the role of the Phantom alongside Sarah Brightman as Christine.

The show features songs including "The Music of the Night" and "All I Ask of You". It tells the story of a phantom who haunts the Paris Opera House and who is mesmerised by a young soprano called Christine.

Full casting is to be announced.