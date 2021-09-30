Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! unveils full casting and touring dates

Matthew Bourne's New Adventures has unveiled casting and tour dates for the return of his hit ballet Nutcracker!.

Based on the music of Tchaikovsky's classic, the piece opens at Theatre Royal Plymouth on 15 November 2021, before a Christmas season at Sadler's Wells from 7 December to 30 January 2022.

Appearing will be Cordelia Braithwaite and Katrina Lyndon as Clara with Ashley Shaw and Monique Jonas as Princess Sugar.

Harrison Dowzell will play the title role, along with Ben Brown and Reece Causton. Fritz will be played by Dominic North, James Lovell and Stephen Murray. Playing the formidable Dr Dross we have Neil Westmoreland, Reece Causton and Danny Reubens with his wife, Mrs Dross, performed by Madelaine Brennan, Daisy May Kemp and Steph Billers.

Also in the company are Jonathon Luke Baker, Benjamin Barlow Bazeley, Alistair Beattie, Isaac Peter Bowry, Kayla Collymore, Keenan Fletcher, Cameron Flynn, Rose Goddard, Shoko Ito, Harry Ondrak-Wright, Catrin Thomas and Bryony Wood.

Making their debuts with New Adventures are Jade Copas, Jessica Crompton, Gabrielle de Souza, Kurumi Kamayachi and Rory Macleod. The company's first Emerging Artist Apprentice, Enrique Ngbokota, also joins the show.

The production has design by Anthony Ward, with lighting by Howard Harrison, sound design by Paul Groothuis, musical association and orchestral arrangements by Rowland Lee, co-devising by Martin Duncan, musical direction by Brett Morris and associate direction by Etta Murfitt. Further creatives are to be revealed by the company.

After Plymouth, the show will visit Salford, London, Bristol, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Glasgow, Liverpool, Canterbury, Cardiff, Southampton, Newcastle, Nottingham and Woking. Tickets for select dates are on sale below.