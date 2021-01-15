Wycombe Swan becomes latest venue to be used as vaccination centre

Wycombe Swan will be used as a Covid vaccination centre, the venue has revealed.

As part of an ongoing attempt by operator HQ Theatres to adapt their spaces into centres dishing out the vaccine (with G Live in Guildford already set up and ready to go), the Wycombe Swan will begin by vaccinating those over the age of 80 and care home staff.

The thousand-seat venue was opened in 1992 and then renovated in 2010. It has three spaces – the main theatre, the Wycombe Swan Town Hall, and the Oak Room. Like many other venues, it has had its programming disrupted by the pandemic.

The vaccination programme began in earnest last month, with aims for upwards of 13 million individuals (those in the most vulnerable categories) hoping to be inoculated by mid February. There are even rumblings that all over 50s will be vaccinated by March, though these have not been laid out by the Prime Minister.

Fiona Martin, theatre director at Wycombe Swan said: "The Swan and the Old Town Hall has always been at the heart of the Wycombe community. We're obviously delighted to be able to support the work of the NHS as they rollout the COVID-19 vaccinations. The work that the NHS and others are doing is vital to the recovery of our whole community and it's fantastic to be able to play a small part in delivering that."

Anyone hoping to have the vaccine should wait to be contacted and should not contact their GP practice.