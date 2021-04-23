A Cold Supper Behind Harrods to be live-streamed from Oxford Playhosue with David Jason and more

A Cold Supper Behind Harrods will be live-streamed from Oxford Playhouse on Friday 11 June.

Penned by David Morley and directed by Phillp Franks, the show follows three former spies who reunite for a final meeting. It was originally broadcast on BBC Radio 3 in 2021.

Appearing in the show will be David Jason as John Harrison, Stephanie Cole as Vera Atkins and Anton Lesser as Leo Marks. Also in the cast will be Saffron Coomber and Lucy Doyle.

Jason said: "I am delighted to be working once again with Philip Franks on the play A Cold Supper Behind Harrods. Although our audience will be a virtual one, I look forward to joining with Stephanie Cole and Anton Lesser in bringing this play to life once more. What a great project to gently kick-start a return to what I enjoy doing the most and working with talented people."

The piece is designed by Adrian Linford, with sound design by Max Pappenheim, and filmed by Matt Hargraves and the team from North South Culture.

Tickets are on sale now via originaltheatreonline.com.