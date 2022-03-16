Titanic the Musical to embark on 10th anniversary UK tour

Maury Yeston and Peter Stone's Titanic the Musical is set for a 10th anniversary UK tour.

Directed by Thom Southerland and produced by Danielle Tarento, Steven M Levy and Vaughan Williams in association with Southampton's Mayflower Theatre, the piece explores the lives and aspirations of the passengers and crew onboard, when the Titanic infamously sank on 15 April 1912 and over 1,500 lives were lost. The original Broadway production took home five Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Tarento commented: "Steven, Vaughan and I are so excited that the great ship Titanic is setting sail on a new UK Tour. I can't believe that it's been 10 years since that first production at Southwark Playhouse – it feels like a lifetime ago and only just the other day in equal measure! After the couple of years that we've all lived through, to be able to mark this anniversary by revisiting some favourite venues from the last tour and also bringing the show to some new ones feels especially joyful."

The creative team will also include set and costume designer David Woodhead, lighting designer Howard Hudson, and sound designer Andrew Johnson, with musical staging by Cressida Carré and new musical arrangements by Ian Weinberger.

The tour is set to kick off at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley on 16 March 2023, before heading to Newcastle Theatre Royal, Belfast Grand Opera House, Southampton Mayflower Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Norwich Theatre Royal, Cardiff New Theatre, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Wycombe Swan, Hull New Theatre, Edinburgh Festival Theatre, The Orchard Theatre Dartford, The Lowry in Salford and Sheffield Lyceum in July 2023.

Further tour dates, as well as casting for the production, will be revealed in due course.



