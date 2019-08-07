Actors announced for rep season at New Wimbledon Studio

The actors for Studio REP, a new initiative from The New Actors Company and ATG at the New Wimbledon Theatre, have been announced.

The inaugural season opens later this month with a production of Laura Wade's Breathing Corpses, and will be followed by Shakespeare's Macbeth, Dresden by Justin Felming and The Night Before Christmas by Anthony Neilson.

The company will feature David Burt, Dave Fishley, Alice Bailey Johnson, Imogen Smith and Christopher Williams, alongside newcomer Emma Byrne, who graduated from GSA this year.

Robert Laycock, artistic director of the project, said: "The opportunity to lead a Repertory process has been something The New Actors Company has been working towards for about ten years. To see a talented actor performing different roles in contrasting plays is just about the most exciting thing you can see on stage."

The season runs in the New Wimbledon Studio from 27 August to 24 December 2019.