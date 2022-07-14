First look at Identical, a new musical based on The Parent Trap – in rehearsals

Exclusive: First look rehearsal images have been revealed for the upcoming world premiere of Identical, based on The Parent Trap.

Erich Kästner's novel follows two sisters, separated at birth, that contrive to bring their parents back together. It has been adapted into two movies, the latter starring Lindsay Lohan.

The show, said to be destined for the West End, will initially run at Nottingham Playhouse from 26 July to 14 August 2022, before it transfers to Salford's The Lowry for an additional season from 19 August to 3 September. It is directed by the multi-award-winning Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables).

Leading the show as Lottie and Lisa are Kyla and Nicole Fox, Emme and Eden Patrick, and Sienna and Savannah Robinson. They are joined on stage by Emily Tierney (Wicked, Ghost) as Lisalotte, James Darch (The Rocky Horror Show) as Johan, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Pippin) as Miss Gerlach, Louise Gold (Fiddler on the Roof) as Roza/Miss Muthesuis and Michael Smith-Stewart (The Lion King) as Dr Strobl.

The ensemble features Rico Bakker (Hairspray), David Bardsley (The Grinning Man), Hannah Cauchi (Cabaret), Paige Fenlon (Zorro), Rosie Glossop (Kinky Boots), Dominic Adam Griffin (Cinderella), Jordan Isaac (Bring It On), Rutendo Mushonga (Message in a Bottle) and Ellie Nunn (The Daughter in Law).

Playing the other children in the musical are Winter Jarrett Glasspool, Daisy Jeffcoate, Isabelle Larrey, Saffia Layla, Parrine Long, Helena Middleton, Kirsten Muzvuru and Poppy Pawson.

The show will also feature two canine stars, who will share the role of Pepi: Cairn Terrier Ness and West Highland Terrier Louby.

You can have a listen to the show here:





Identical features music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe (Mary Poppins) and a book by Stuart Paterson.

The production is choreographed by Matt Cole, with set design by Rob Jones, costumes by Jonathan Lipman, video by Douglas O'Connell, lighting by Johanna Town, sound by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Caroline Humphris, musical direction by Tamara Saringer, orchestration by Tom Curran, associate direction by Martha Geelan, casting by Anne Vosser, children's casting and administration by Jo Hawes, wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey with production management by Digby Robinson and general management by Kenny Wax Ltd.





Emily Tierney and James Darch

© Pamela Raith

Emily Tierney and Eden Patrick

© Pamela Raith

Emily Tierney with Hannah Cauchi, Ellie Nunn and Jordan Isaac

© Pamela Raith

James Darch and Emme Patrick

© Pamela Raith

Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson

© Pamela Raith

James Darch and Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson

© Pamela Raith

Louise Gold, Emme Patrick and Michael Smith-Stewart

© Pamela Raith

James Darch

© Pamela Raith