Kevin Clifton to star in Strictly Ballroom UK and Ireland tour

Kevin Clifton will star as Scott Hastings in the upcoming Strictly Ballroom musical UK and Ireland tour

Craig Revel Horwood will direct the new production, which will open in Nottingham on 26 September 2020 before visiting Wolverhampton, Hull, Milton Keynes, Sunderland, Bristol, Bromley, Edinburgh, York, Salford, Guildford, Northampton, Southend, Llandudno, Aylesbury, Darlington, Wimbledon, Bournemouth, Derry, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, Canterbury, Birmingham, Plymouth, Blackpool, Bradford, Southampton, Ipswich and Reading.

Based on the iconic award-winning Baz Luhrmann film of the same name, the show follows a young man, Scott, who wants to wow in the world of Australian Federation ballroom dancing. It features hit songs including "Love is in the Air", "Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps" and "Time After Time". The new tour will also feature songs by Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect.

Clifton said: "I'm beyond excited to be finally fulfilling a lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical. When I was 10 years old I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time. This is my dream role. Plus I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood again! I really can't wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK from September this year in what's set to be an incredible show!"

Further casting and the creative team for the tour are to be revealed.