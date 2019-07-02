Joe Pasquale to star in new Some Mothers Do 'Av 'Em 2020 tour

Joe Pasquale will return to Some Mothers Do 'Av Em when the stage show embarks on a new tour in 2020.

Following an initial run in 2018, the stage version of the iconic TV series about the accident prone Frank Spencer will open in Bromley in February 2020 before visiting Poole, Nottingham, Cheltenham, Blackpool, Newcastle, Birmingham, St Helens, Canterbury, Guildford and Southend, with more dates to be confirmed.

Cast alongside Pasquale will be Sarah Earnshaw (Nativity) and Susie Blake (Boeing-Boeing), who return to the show after appearing it in 2018. Further casting for the piece is to be announced.

The caper was described as "a farce with a heart... a welcome comeback for Frank Spencer" when it initially ran.

Adapted and directed by Guy Unsworth, the show is designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ian Horrocks-Taylor and choreography by Jenny Arnold.