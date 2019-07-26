London Musical Theatre Orchestra announces major A Night At The Musicals UK tour

London Musical Theatre Orchestra has announced a major UK tour, which will begin in Northampton on 22 October.

Entitled A Night at the Musicals, the concerts will feature a 32-piece orchestra conducted by Freddie Tapner alongside West End stars performing numbers from shows like songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera and more.

The evening will be directed by Shaun Kerrison with sound design by Avgoustos Psillas and lighting design by Mike Robertson.

The company, which was founded in 2015, has mounted shows including A Christmas Carol, Girlfriends, Camelot and more, performed by names at venues across the UK.

Further dates and casting for the tour, which opens at Northampton's Royal and Derngate, are to be revealed.