Inspector Sands' Wuthering Heights announces tour dates

A new contemporary version of Wuthering Heights has announced full tour plans.

Created by Inspector Sands from Emily Brontë's seminal text and co-produced with China Plate, Royal and Derngate and Oxford Playhouse, the show opens in Northampton on 24 April, before visiting Oxford Playhouse (9 to 12 May), Warwick Arts Centre (16 to 18 May), Rose Theatre Kingston (23 to 27 May) and Northern Stage (6 to 10 June).

Inspector Sands' founding members Lucinka Eisler and Ben Lewis have penned the piece, with Eisler directing and Jamie Vartan (Misterman) designing, while Elena Peña is the sound designer.

Eisler said today: "The show is ostensibly set in the 1750s of the story, but it is its contemporary resonances we are most drawn to, so the visual world, script and physical language all have a playful nod to a contemporary perspective on this classic.

"Brontë's novel illustrates the way violence, beliefs and family dynamics are passed down from generation to generation. In turn we look at the way the story we have inherited from Brontë speaks to the huge risks of ignoring history. We're interested in treading the line between darkness and comedy where the most human of experiences seem to lie.

"Elena's highly-charged sound design is central to the show's language, with a rich score composed of contemporary music and original soundscapes – it's a character in its own right! The experience will be highly sensory, with the violence in the novel transposed through live foley sound (played out on stage as part of the action) and the characters' internal worlds spilling out into the vast weatherscapes of the Yorkshire moors."

Casting and complete creative team is to be revealed.