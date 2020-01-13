BEAM 2020 musical theatre festival to feature Vikki Stone, Miranda Cromwell, Nigel Planer and more
The festival of new musicals returns with a line-up of showcased productions including work by April de Angelis
The line-up has been announced for BEAM, a musical theatre festival highlighting emerging talent from across the world.
The festival will take place on Thursday 26 March and Friday 27 March 2020 at Royal and Derngate, Northampton. There will be 41 musicals presented in either ten- or 25-minute showcases at the theatre. Industry figures and producers will also be present to assess work and watch performers in action.
There will be 25-minute showcases from
B̶L̶A̶C̶K̶ POWER D̶E̶S̶K̶
By Urielle Klein-Mekong (writer / composer) and Richard Melkonian (co-composer / MD), produced by Steph Weller and directed by Miranda Cromwell
FAT BOY SWIM
By Catherine Forde (writer) and Michael John McCarthy (composer), aka Visible Fictions
Fat Boy Swim is produced by Laura Penny and directed by Dougie Irvine
GIN CRAZE
By April de Angelis (book / lyrics) and Lucy Rivers (music / lyrics)
ON HOSTILE GROUND
By Darren Clark (lyricist), Michael Henry (composer / lyricist) and Juliet Gilkes Romero (bookwriter)
On Hostile Ground is directed by Charlie Westenra, with dramaturgy by Charlie Westenra
PERFECT PITCH MUSICALS will also present an array of new British musicals in a 25-minute showcase, produced by Andy Barnes and Wendy Barnes.
YOU AND I
By Cordelia O'Driscoll (composer / lyricist / musical director) and Tom Williams (book)
You and I is produced by Jack Robertson and directed by Elin Schofield
There will be ten-minute showcases from:
AKHENATEN
By Tom Brennan (director / writer), Tom Crosley-Thorne (composer / writer) and Jack Drewry (musical director / writer)
THE ART OF SKIPPING
By Eleanor Griffiths (composer / lyricist)
THE BLACKFRIARS BOYS
By Sarah Middleton (bookwriter / lyricist) and Josh Sneesby (composer / lyricist)
BACK IN THE DAYTIMER
By Ajay Srivastav (composer / lyricist) and Sumerah Srivastava (bookwriter)
BOMBAY SUPERSTAR
By Samir Bhamra (writer)
Bombay Superstar is directed by Samir Bhamra and produced by Phizzical
BRISTOL BUS BOYCOTT
By Tim Sutton (composer / lyricist) and Roy Williams (bookwriter / lyricist)
Bristol Bus Boycott is produced by China Plate, conceived and directed by Christopher Haydon
CANON
By Jessica Butcher (writer) and Anoushka Lucas (composer / lyricist)
Canon is directed by Jessica Edwards
CARNATION FOR A SONG
By Joseph Atkins (composer / lyricist) and Megan Cronin (writer / director)
Carnation For A Song is produced by Imogen Brodie and Dan de la Motte
COOPERS HILL CHEESE ROLLING AND WAKE
By Patrick Steed (composer) and Mike Stocks (bookwriter / lyricist)
COVEN
By Rebecca Brewer (writer / performer) and Daisy Chute (writer / Performer)
FOLLOW THE LIGHT
By Ruth Chan (story / composer), Jonathan Man (story / Dramaturg) and Simon Wu (book / lyrics)
GO FORTH AND SLAY
By Darren Clark (composer / lyricist / MD) and Anne-Marie Piazza (bookwriter / actor)
A HISTORY OF PAPER
By Oliver Emanuel (bookwriter / lyricist) and Gareth Williams (composer)
IF I AM REAL
By Kate Marlais (composer) and Alex Young (writer)
AN IMPROBABLE MUSICAL
Improvised by the company – a different show every time
IN THESE WALLS
By Zara Nunn (composer / lyricist)
KEMPTON BUNTON
By Luke Bateman (composer), Richy Hughes (lyricist) and Richard Voyce (bookwriter)
THE LAST POST
By Henry Jenkinson (composer / lyricist) and Ellen Robertson (bookwriter / lyricist)
LESBIAN PIRATES!
By Natasha Sutton Williams (writer / composer / Performer)
Lesbian Pirates! is produced by Steph Weller, with music performed by Phil Blandford
LOVE THY FRO
By Stephen Adu-Ontoh (writer), Casey Elisha (writer), Malachi Green (writer) and Enoch Ronald Nsubuga (writer)
THE PHASE
By Meg McGrady (writer / composer) and Zoe Morris (writer / lyricist)
The Phase is produced by James Leggat and Katie Wilmore, with musical direction by Jake Pople
THE RHYTMICS
By Poppy Burton-Morgan (writer / director) and Ben Glasstone (composer / lyricist)
THE RUSH
By Ben Goddard (composer / MD) and Peter Rowe (bookwriter / lyricist / director)
SCOUTS! THE MUSICAL
By Sam Cochrane (bookwriter / lyricist / co-director / Producer) and David Fallon (composer / lyricist / MD), aka Gigglemug Theatre
SISTER
By Nishla Smith (creator / composer)
Sister is arranged and musically directed by Tom Harris with visual design by Luca Shaw
SHE DEVIL!
By Hannah-Jane Fox (composer / lyricist), Andrew Holdsworth (composer / lyricist) and Nigel Planer (bookwriter)
She Devil! is produced by Rina Gill and Gary McQuinn.
SHIPTON
By Daniel Foxx (writer), Tim Gilvin (composer) and Robyn Grant (bookwriter / lyricist)
SHONA
By Neo Vilakazi (composer / writer)
SPARROW GIRL
By Maimuna Memon (composer / lyricist)
SOUTHBOUND
By Kate Mulgrew (bookwriter) and Vikki Stone (composer / lyricist / MD)
STAGES
By Christian Czornyj (bookwriter / composer / lyricist)
Stages is directed by Adam Lenson
Y TYLWYTH
By Gwyneth Glyn (writer) and Twm Morys (writer / composer)
Y Tylwyth is directed by Angharad Lee, with dramaturgy from Angharad Lee
UNTITLED
By Ellie Coote (bookwriter) and Jack Godfrey (composer / lyricist)
Untitled is produced by Vicky Graham
THE VELVETEEN DAUGHTER
By Jen Green (bookwriter / composer / lyricist) and Caroline Wigmore (bookwriter / composer / lyricist)
WASTERS
By Jim Barne