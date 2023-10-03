Woody Harrelson, Andy Serkis and Louisa Harland to star in Ulster American London revival

The show opens later this year in Hammersmith

David Ireland’s Ulster American will be staged in London later this year.

The 2018 metatheatrical drama, which follows an American actor, English director and Northern Irish playwright as they attempt to stage a new play (with slightly tempestuous results), will be directed by Jeremy Herrin (A Mirror, Best of Enemies).

The new production will mark the return of Woody Harrelson (True Detective, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) to the London stage in almost two decades, playing the American actor.

Joining him will be award-winning performer and director Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings, The Batman) as the English director and Louisa Harland (Derry Girls, Dancing at Lughnasa) as the Northern Irish playwright.

Herrin explained today: “I’m delighted that this rollercoaster of a play has summoned such a stellar roster of talent to join us for this pitch black comedy at the beautifully refurbished Riverside Studios.

“I’ve always admired David Ireland’s fearlessness and the way he manages to skewer pretension in its many guises.

“It’s an honour to bring the legend that is Woody Harrelson to London; to welcome Andy Serkis back to the stage after so much success in the movies; and to enjoy the brilliant Louisa Harland going toe-to-toe with them both.

“It’ll be a thrilling evening and I can’t wait to see our audience’s reaction to this explosive show.”

The production, running for eight weeks from 4 December, will feature set and costume design by Max Jones, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, sound design by Emma Laxton, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG with Nicky Allpress as associate director.