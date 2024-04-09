Photos

Witness for the Prosecution releases portraits of new cast

The show continues at London County Hall

Tanyel Gumushan
London
George Jones (Leonard Vole) Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution. Photography by Sam Barker.
Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall has released new portraits of its current cast.

The cast includes George Jones as Leonard Vole, Meghan Treadway as Romaine Vole, Oliver Boot as Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, Ewen Cummins as Mr Mayhew, David Killick as Mr Justice Wainwright, and Gyuri Sarossy as Mr Myers QC.

Meghan Treadway (Romaine Vole) Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution. Photography by Sam Barker.
The company also features Alexandra Barredo, Nicholas Chambers, Nicholas Cowell, Rhîan Crowley-McLean, Luke Harrison, Lawrence Haynes, Antony Jardine, Lara Lemon, Patrick Munday, Callum Ravden, Veronica Roberts, and Paulo Vieira.

David Killick (Mr Justice Wainwright) Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution. Photography by Sam Barker.
Lucy Bailey’s production of Agatha Christie’s hit murder mystery thriller is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

The cast of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution. Photography by Sam Barker.
It received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards. Tickets are on sale below.

