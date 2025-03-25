whatsonstage white
Win two tickets to the world premiere of new musical Stiletto

Be among the first to see it!

25 March 2025

Stiletto
We’re giving you the chance to win tickets to the world premiere of new musical Stiletto in London.

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two tickets to a performance of Stiletto at Charing Cross Theatre during the first two weeks of the run from to 7 April 2025.

Set in Venice during the winter of 1730-31, Stiletto delves into the world of 18th-century opera, where young Marco, a rising star, dreams of fame. When he meets the supremely talented Gioia, he introduces her to Venetian high society and his patron, the Contessa Azzurra.

Competition Terms and Conditions

  • Prize: A pair of tickets to see Stiletto
  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.
  • The competition will run from 25 March 2025 to 27 March 2025.
  • No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.
  • Seat location and date availability is subject to the Promoter’s discretion.
  • The winner will be randomly chosen and contacted on 27 March 2025
  • The prize cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.
  • Tickets are non-transferable and must not be resold or transferred to any person or entity for commercial gain or otherwise. If any tickets are resold or transferred (or are attempted to be resold or transferred) for commercial gain by anyone other than official resellers, then the tickets will become void and the ticket holder will be a trespasser and may be refused entry to, or ejected from, the theatre.
  • All other expenses associated with the prize such as transport to and from the venue, food and drink shall be the responsibility of the winner and not the Promoter.
  • By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating their agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

