Win two tickets to the world premiere of new musical Stiletto

Be among the first to see it!

We’re giving you the chance to win tickets to the world premiere of new musical Stiletto in London.

Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets (and sometimes some extra special bonus prizes) to all manner of shows across the UK.

On special Tuesdays or Thursdays, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two tickets to a performance of Stiletto at Charing Cross Theatre during the first two weeks of the run from to 7 April 2025.

Set in Venice during the winter of 1730-31, Stiletto delves into the world of 18th-century opera, where young Marco, a rising star, dreams of fame. When he meets the supremely talented Gioia, he introduces her to Venetian high society and his patron, the Contessa Azzurra.

Competition Terms and Conditions