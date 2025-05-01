whatsonstage white
Win a Kerry Ellis-signed CD of new musical, Legends Of Arahma

Be among the first to hear the new musical!

1 May 2025

Legends of Arahma
We’re giving you the chance to win a Legends of Arahma CD, signed by Kerry Ellis!

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win the highly anticipated Legends of Arahma album! Led by the West End’s Ellis, Joseph Purdue’s epic adventure tale also features Tom Hier, Soophia Foroughi, Matt Blaker, Josh Clemetson, Sophie-Rose Middleton, Natasha Hoeberigs and a stunning ensemble.

Across 25 tracks, it follows Copernicus Danbury, a lieutenant of the Royal Navy, who hijacks a ship in search of a new life. Waking up in the mystical world of Arahma, he is believed to be the legendary hero of a long-spoken prophecy.

Competition Terms and Conditions

  • Prize: a Legends of Arahmna CD signed by Kerry Ellis.
  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.
  • The competition will run from 1 to 6 May 2025.
  • No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.
  • The winner will be randomly chosen and contacted on the evening of 6 May 2025
  • The prize cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.
  • By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating their agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

