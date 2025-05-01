Win a Kerry Ellis-signed CD of new musical, Legends Of Arahma

Be among the first to hear the new musical!

We’re giving you the chance to win a Legends of Arahma CD, signed by Kerry Ellis!

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win the highly anticipated Legends of Arahma album! Led by the West End’s Ellis, Joseph Purdue’s epic adventure tale also features Tom Hier, Soophia Foroughi, Matt Blaker, Josh Clemetson, Sophie-Rose Middleton, Natasha Hoeberigs and a stunning ensemble.

Across 25 tracks, it follows Copernicus Danbury, a lieutenant of the Royal Navy, who hijacks a ship in search of a new life. Waking up in the mystical world of Arahma, he is believed to be the legendary hero of a long-spoken prophecy.

Competition Terms and Conditions