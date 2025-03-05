whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Wicked sing-along cinema events to tour theatres

Time to work on your battle cry!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Tour |

5 March 2025

Wicked
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, © 2024 Universal Studios

Sing-Along Cinema, the newest venture from Simon Gordon and Daniel Wood of Kinda Dusty Ltd, will launch with the blockbuster hit Wicked.

The events offer audiences the chance – and permission – to sing along to their favourite movie musicals.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) collaborated on the screenplay with Dana Fox.

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the Jon M Chu-directed film won two Academy Awards last weekend. It also features Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and Tony Award-nominee Ethan Slater.

Part two is expected to bubble into cinemas this November.

The Wicked Sing-Along experience will be visiting various theatres and concert halls, and tickets will include a gift bag. They’ll take place at weekends and during school holidays from 20 April 2025.

Stops include Cardiff, Dudley, Guildford, Bournemouth, Bromley, Derry, Blackpool, St Helens, Clacton, Dundee, Hull, Crawley, Hastings, Derby, Sheffield, Portsmouth, Limerick, Aylesbury, Cork, Middlesbrough, Belfast, York, Wexford, Glasgow, Woking, Cambridge, Kings Lynn, Torquay, Crewe, Galway, Bridlington, Liverpool, Southend, Dublin, Newport, Grimsby, Wycombe, Swindon, Colchester, Halifax, and Newcastle.

Tickets will go on sale Friday 7 March at 10 am.

