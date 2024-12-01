Wicked part two: everything we know including new numbers, scenes and more

Wicked is out now in cinemas, and the results have been fairly staggering – the biggest box office opening of a musical adaptation ever, as well as glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike. Truly, Jon M Chu has breathed gold dust (and Oz dust) over the beloved franchise, opening up a whole new generation to the world of Elphaba and Glinda.

Already, however, speculation is mounting for what comes next. Amongst the theatre fans, the questions include new numbers included in the show, as well as bonus scenes and moments. Will Chu and screenwriters Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox stay loyal to the musical’s ending? For those who haven’t seen the show or listened to the rest of the cast album, the questions are more straightforward – what does Elphaba do after jetting to the Western Sky?

We aim to answer some questions below:

The basics

Wicked part two is set to sail into UK cinemas on 21 November 2025, almost exactly a year after part one. We’re already in agony waiting so long. Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey and more will all return, while famous numbers from act two include “For Good”, “As Long As You’re Mine” and “No Good Deed”.

New numbers!

Let us be glad – the Wicked writing team have confirmed that there are two new numbers being composed for part two that don’t feature in the stage show. One of these is said to be a new solo number for Grande’s Glinda. Jon M Chu told us last week that the second movie is about “consequences”, so we’re guessing that involves the consequences of Elphaba’s decision to fly, and Glinda’s decision to stay put.

You can watch Erivo discussing cooking up something new for the film below:

New scenes!

Promotional material for the first part of Wicked may have hinted towards some new moments that weren’t seen on stage. A glimpse of Dorothy meeting the Wizard and stepping into the Emerald City was featured, as was a moment where Elphaba, Glinda, Boq, Fiyero and Nessarose were all having a jolly together in a meadow. Given where part one ended, we can’t imagine that being anything other than a melancholy flashback. There also seems to be a much more lavish spectacle for Glinda’s wedding – so we’re intrigued to see how that plays out.

Returning characters

Given the flashforward Elphaba had in part one, it’s likely we’ll meet back up with the tragic Dr Dillamond in part two. What’s more interesting is who we might not see – will Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James’ Shiz students make a comeback? Could Keala Settle’s Miss Coddle reappear, given Settle’s magnificent singing voice? There have also been rumblings about a certain Matilda star playing Dorothy in the film, but we are here to say that those rumours are almost certainly not true.

Watch Chu discuss the next film below:

More cameos!

As we’ve detailed copiously, part one had a whole raft of cameos and special appearances from West End stars and Wicked legends. It seems that part two will continue the trend! A few names we’d heard attached to the film didn’t appear in part one, so we’re guessing we’ll see them somewhere in the upcoming movie.

Questions need answers…

First of all – who was the rider? Anyone who has seen part one will remember a scene where a hooded figure gallops towards the Emerald City at the beginning of the piece, as Dorothy journeys along the Yellow Brick Road with the deceased witch’s broom. But who were they? We have some theories based on the stage show, but we’re hoping we might be surprised!

Secondly – what might change? Will the ending be rewritten? Will certain characters have different fates? We’re so fascinated. Bring on November 2025!