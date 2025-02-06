Wicked announces historic Nessarose casting on Broadway

New cast members will join Wicked on Broadway.

The hit musical, which was recently adapted into a film starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, is currently in its 21st year in New York.

As previously revealed, Lencia Kebede (Hamilton) will become the first Black actress to assume the role of Elphaba full-time on Broadway.

Allie Trimm, who has been serving as a standby for the role, will play Glinda. Interestingly, Trimm starred as Patrice alongside Grande as Charlotte in Jason Robert Brown’s 13 on Broadway – both making their debuts.

It has been revealed that NaTasha Yvette Williams (Some Like It Hot), Jenna Bainbridge (Suffs), and Daniel Quadrino (Wicked) will join the company as Madame Morrible, Nessarose, and Boq respectively.

Bainbridge will become the first wheelchair-using actor to take on the role of Nessarose on stage. It follows the casting of Marissa Bode, the first wheelchair-using actor to play the character, in the film adaptation.

The lead roles are currently played by Mary Kate Morrisey and Alexandra Socha, who will play their final performances on 2 March. The new principal cast members will start performances on 4 March.

In the West End, new casting was also recently announced. From 25 March, Emma Kingston will play Elphaba, while Zizi Strallen will take on the role of Glinda. Carl Man, recently seen as Fiyero on tour, will move into the West End with the same role.

Wicked has made history as the highest-grossing stage musical adaptation in history, and Wicked: For Good will bubble into cinemas later this year on 21 November.

Tickets for both the West End and Broadway productions are on sale below.