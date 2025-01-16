Wicked unveils new West End casting

A new Elphaba and Glinda will take to the Apollo Victoria stage this year

Wicked has unveiled brand new casting for its West End run.

The show continues its run at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, where it has extended its season into 2026.

The award-winning musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, with the book by Winnie Holzman. Wayne Cilento handles musical staging, and Joe Mantello directs.

From 25 March 2025, Emma Kingston will play Elphaba, while Zizi Strallen will take on the role of Glinda. Carl Man, recently seen as Fiyero on tour, will now move into the West End with the same role.

Sarah Ingram joins the principal cast as Madame Morrible alongside Michael Matus as the Wizard – the fourth time the pair have worked on a musical together. Hannah Qureshi will star as Nessarose (and understudy Glinda), David McKechnie as Doctor Dillamond (and understudy the Wizard) and Ross Carpenter as Boq. Laura Emmitt will return to Wicked as Alternate Elphaba, while Lydia Gerrard joins the West End production as standby for Glinda.

The 2025/6 company is completed by Iroy Abesamis, Zac Adlam, Steph Asamoah (understudy Morrible), Meg Astin, Rebecca Bowden (understudy Morrible), Shaun Chambers (understudy Wizard and Dillamond), Erin Gisele Chapman, Grace Durkin, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Aaron Elijah, Aimee Hodnett (undestudy Glinda), Nat Ingham, Holly Lawrence, Jemima Loddy, Josh Lovell (understudy Fiyero), Rory Maguire (understudy Boq), PaddyJoe Martin, JoJo Meredith (understudy Boq), Ayden Morgan, Rina Punwani, Abbie Quinnen, Jemma Revell (understudy Elphaba and Nessarose), Jeanie Ryan, Charlotte Anne Steen (understudy Elphaba), Chris Tarsey, Hannah Taylor (understudy Nessarose), James Titchener and Jacob Young (understudy Fiyero)

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B Platt, and David Stone, with Michael McCabe serving as the executive producer for the UK production. The show’s current cast will complete their time in the show on 23 March 2025.

Scenic design is by Eugene Lee, costumes by Susan Hilferty, lighting by Kenneth Posner, sound by Tony Meola, projection designs by Elaine J McCarthy and hair and wig designs by Tom Watson. Music arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire and Stephen Oremus, with dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott, orchestrations by William David Brohn, and musical supervision by Oremus.

A movie musical starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo bubbled into cinemas on 22 November last year, with a second part due on 21 November 2025.