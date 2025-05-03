whatsonstage white
Features

WhatsOnStage Top Three: Clare Foster

The Benjamin Button star shares her favourite musical, play, and showtune!

Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff

| Nationwide |

3 May 2025

Clare Foster
Clare Foster, © WhatsOnStage

Welcome to the newest feature from WhatsOnStage – the WhatsOnStage Top Three!

We’re asking all of your favourite stage stars to share their favourite musical, their favourite play, and their favourite showtune. It may seem easy, but we’re putting them on the spot, with thousands of options to choose from!

At the Olivier Awards, we caught up with nominee Clare Foster on the green carpet. There, the actress who is currently playing Elowen Keene in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button at the Ambassadors Theatre in London’s West End, swore these are her picks.

Mic drop. Remember to share yours on social media with #WhatsOnStageTopThree!

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Actors Andrew Cosfan and Oliver Tompsett in an interview with WhatsOnStage

The cast of A Knight’s Tale discuss jousting and their favourite musical numbers on opening night

Reach for the stars… and change them!