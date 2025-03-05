We need to talk about the Oliviers nominations

The toast of London theatre was revealed yesterday with some brilliant names rightfully lauded

From Oscars to Oliviers! In a special mid-week episode of the hit WhatsOnStage Podcast, chief critic Sarah Crompton and Alex Wood respond to the Olivier Awards nominations, which were led this year by the record-matching Fiddler on the Roof at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

But were there any snubs, shocks or surprises? And who might end up winning on the night next month?

Take a listen below to find out more.

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode!

We’ve embedded the Spotify player below: