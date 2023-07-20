Watch Linzi Hateley perform “One to Seventeen” from The Little Big Things Musical

Exclusive: Have a first listen to Linzi Hateley performing “One to Seventeen” from the new British musical The Little Big Things.

Hateley is accompanied on piano in the video below by Nick Butcher (who wrote the music for the show and co-wrote the lyrics with Tom Ling).

The Little Big Things also features a book by Joe White, based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser, who became almost entirely paralysed during an accident.

Hateley plays Henry’s mum, Fran Fraser, in the piece and will be joined on stage by Ed Larkin and Jonny Amies as Henry, and Alasdair Harvey as Henry’s dad, Andrew Fraser, alongside Jordan Benjamin (as Dom), Rebecca Bowden (as Surgeon), Jamie Chatterton (as Tom), Tom Oliver (as Marco), Malinda Parris (as Dr Graham), Cleve September (as Will) and Amy Trigg (as Agnes), with Stephen John Davis, Elena Pitsiaeli, George Salmon, Amy West and Joseph Wolff completing the company.

The world premiere production is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet), and features design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Mark Smith, costume design by Fay Fullerton, video by Luke Halls, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Matthew Brind, musical direction by Laura Bangay, dramaturgy and associate direction by Nickie Miles-Wildin and casting by Jill Green.

The Little Big Things opens at @sohoplace in the West End on 2 September, with a press night on 14 September, and runs until 25 November 2023. Tickets are on sale below.