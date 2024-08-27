Waitress musical movie released on UK streaming platforms

The Waitress musical is now available to rent and buy across streaming platforms.

Filmed at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in 2021, where the show made its home temporarily post-pandemic, the production was led by the hit musical’s creator Sara Bareilles as Jenna, alongside Drew Gehling as Dr Pomatter, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Eric Anderson as Cal, Dakin Matthews as Joe, and Joe Tippett as Earl.

The film was first shown in UK cinemas earlier this spring, and is now available across a variety of streaming platforms for UK viewers (such as Amazon Prime and Apple). DVDs and Blu-Rays are also available for those on UK shores.

The musical has book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

It had its UK premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in 2019, closing when lockdowns shuttered venues across the UK. A tour then commenced in 2021, visiting locations nationwide.