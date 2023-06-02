Waitress film with Sara Bareilles to be screened for free in Times Square

It has been confirmed that the filmed version of Waitress will be broadcast in Time Square.

Filmed at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in 2021, where the show made its home temporarily post-pandemic, the production was led by the hit musical’s creator Sara Bareilles as Jenna, alongside Drew Gehling as Dr Pomatter, Charity Angél Dawson as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie, Eric Anderson as Cal, Dakin Matthews as Joe, and Joe Tippett as Earl.

According to reports, there had originally been plans to film the West End production in 2020 (when Bareilles was starring in it here) but these were shelved by the pandemic.

On top of its Tribeca premiere, the film will be shown for free to 300 attendees on TSX Entertainment’s 18,000-square-foot digital screen on 12 June in New York. Sound for the broadcast available for viewers through the TSX mobile app.