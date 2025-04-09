Universal Theme Park to officially open in the UK

Universal has confirmed plans to build a new theme park and resort in Bedford, following a multi-billion-pound agreement with the UK government and Bedford Borough Council.

The project is expected to create around 28,000 jobs across the construction, creative, hospitality and tourism industries, and bring an estimated £50 billion boost to the UK economy by 2055.

The development will mark Universal’s first branded theme park and resort in Europe. It is scheduled to open in 2031 as part of a larger 476-acre entertainment resort complex. The park will feature themed lands, rides, attractions, a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining and entertainment centre. Universal expects the site to attract 8.5 million visitors in its first year, positioning it as the largest visitor attraction in the UK.

As for what sort of attractions visitors might expect, Universal is the producer behind the blockbuster Wicked movies – so we’d wager something Wicked-related to feature somewhere in the park.

The UK government has announced that it will invest in infrastructure to support the project, aiming to improve accessibility and connections to the site, which is located on the former Kempston Hardwick brickworks. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the project was an example of the government’s growth agenda in action adding: “It is not just about numbers; it’s about securing real opportunities for people in our country. Together, we are building a brighter future for the UK, getting people into work and ensuring our economy remains strong and competitive.”

Mark Woodbury, chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations and Experiences, said: “Bringing a world-class theme park and resort to the United Kingdom is a tremendous opportunity and is part of our strategy to introduce the Universal brand and experiences to new audiences around the globe. We appreciate the incredible support for our proposed project and look forward to bringing it to life in the years ahead.”

The project still requires planning approval from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. Further information and updates will be available soon.