Starter for Ten musical to return with Mel Giedroyc

Exclusive: New musical Starter for Ten will return to the stage later this year, Antic Productions, Bristol Old Vic, Longshot Films and Playtone have confirmed.

It’ll return to Bristol Old Vic, where it enjoyed a sold-out world premiere, before heading to Birmingham.

Our WhatsOnStage reviewer called it “a showstopper musical full of joy, comedy and 80s nostalgia“, when it was first seen in February 2024.

Set in 1985, the coming-of-age story centres on Brian, who is starting his first year at Bristol University with the aim to fulfil his lifelong dream of competing on BBC quiz show University Challenge. It is based on the 2006 film of the same name, which starred James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, James Corden and Rebecca Hall.

The show has a book and lyrics co-written by Emma Hall and Charlie Parham (who also directs), with an 80s-inspired score by queer, pop-punk composers Tom Rasmussen and Hatty Carman.

Mel Giedroyc will reprise her role as Brian’s mum, Irene Jackson and Bamber Gascoigne’s sidekick Julia Bland in the return.

She commented: “Our first run in Bristol was glorious—the audiences, the energy, the sheer joy —and to be returning to Bristol Old Vic feels like coming home (again). And then, to be taking it to Birmingham as well? Let’s crack open the Babycham immediately, please!”

She added: “We’re bringing back the nail-biting competition, the romance, the wild 80s-inspired original soundtrack that will have you throwing on a legwarmer, back-combing your hair till it’s as big as Thatcher’s and dancing like nobody’s watching. I am genuinely so proud of our show and cannot wait for even more people to see it!”

Starter for Ten will return to Bristol Old Vic from 10 September to 11 October 2025, followed by two weeks at Birmingham Rep Theatre from 22 October to 1 November 2025.