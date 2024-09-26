UK Theatre Awards 2024 nominees announced

The winners will be revealed next month

The nominees for the 2024 UK Theatre Awards have been announced, recognising theatre excellence across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. This year’s awards ceremony will be held on Sunday 20 October at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London, hosted by Faye Tozer.

Leading the nominations is Nottingham Playhouse with four nods, including Best Performance in a Play, Excellence in Inclusivity, Excellence in Sustainability, and the Workforce Award. Bristol Old Vic and Leeds Playhouse each received three nominations. Bristol Old Vic features in categories for Best Musical Production, Best New Play, and Excellence in Inclusivity. Leeds Playhouse is up for Best Musical Production, while Jenny Fitzpatrick (Oliver!) and John Hopkins (My Fair Lady) are nominated for Best Performance in a Musical, alongside Matt Doyle for Sinatra The Musical at Birmingham Rep.

The shortlist for the UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre Award includes Hall for Cornwall, Octagon Theatre Bolton, and Polka Theatre. Additionally, Jenny Sealey, artistic director of Graeae, will receive the Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre Award.

Full list of nominees

On Stage Awards:

Best Design

Emma Bailey for Sunset Song

Kenneth MacLeod for Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning

Michael Taylor for Bhangra Nation

Best Director

Drew McOnie for The Artist

Conrad Nelson for One Man, Two Guvnors

Emma Rice for The Buddha Of Suburbia

Roxana Silbert for The Girls Of Slender Means

Best Musical Production

The Big Life at Stratford East

Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse

Starter For Ten at Bristol Old Vic

Best New Play

A Child Of Science at Bristol Old Vic

Peanut Butter and Blueberries at Kiln Theatre

Swim, Aunty, Swim! at Belgrade Theatre

Best Play Revival

The Deep Blue Sea at Ustinov Studio at Theatre Royal Bath

Rhino at Lyric Theatre Belfast

A Taste Of Honey at Royal Exchange Theatre

Achievement in Dance

London City Ballet for the company relaunch

Mehek by Aakash Odedra Company and Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company

Minotaur, Metamorphoses and Echo and Narcissus by Kim Brandstrup

Achievement in Opera

Thomas Allen for his career with Glyndebourne

Buxton International Festival 2024 at Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre

Death In Venice by Welsh National Opera in collaboration with NoFit State

Best Supporting Performance (in a Musical or Play)

Chumisa Dornford-May for Evita

Tania Mathurin for Barnum

Andrew Schofield for Boys From The Blackstuff

Best Performance in a Musical

Matt Doyle for Sinatra The Musical

Jenny Fitzpatrick for Oliver!

John Hopkins for My Fair Lady

Best Performance in a Play

Heather Agyepong and Tosin Cole for Shifters

Ian McDiarmid for The Caretaker

David Shields for Punch

Keith Singleton for The Pillowman

Best Show for Children and Young People

Beauty And The Beast at Stephen Joseph Theatre

Flip! at Soho Upstairs at Soho Theatre

Starchitects Save Santa! at Midlands Arts Centre

Off Stage Awards:

Excellence in Arts Education

Lyric Hammersmith

Mayflower Theatre and MAST Mayflower Studios

Royal Shakespeare Company

Excellence in Touring sponsored by Theatre Tokens

ETT

Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru

Wise Children

Excellence in Inclusivity

Antony and Cleopatra at Shakespeare’s Globe

Bristol Old Vic

Punch at Nottingham Playhouse

Excellence in Sustainability

Chichester Festival Theatre

Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre

Nottingham Playhouse

Workforce Award

Buxton Opera House

Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse

UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre

Hall for Cornwall

Octagon Theatre Bolton

Polka Theatre