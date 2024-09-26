UK Theatre Awards 2024 nominees announced

London
The winners will be revealed next month
The nominees for the 2024 UK Theatre Awards have been announced, recognising theatre excellence across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. This year’s awards ceremony will be held on Sunday 20 October at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London, hosted by Faye Tozer.
Leading the nominations is Nottingham Playhouse with four nods, including Best Performance in a Play, Excellence in Inclusivity, Excellence in Sustainability, and the Workforce Award. Bristol Old Vic and Leeds Playhouse each received three nominations. Bristol Old Vic features in categories for Best Musical Production, Best New Play, and Excellence in Inclusivity. Leeds Playhouse is up for Best Musical Production, while Jenny Fitzpatrick (Oliver!) and John Hopkins (My Fair Lady) are nominated for Best Performance in a Musical, alongside Matt Doyle for Sinatra The Musical at Birmingham Rep.
The shortlist for the UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre Award includes Hall for Cornwall, Octagon Theatre Bolton, and Polka Theatre. Additionally, Jenny Sealey, artistic director of Graeae, will receive the Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre Award.
On Stage Awards:
Best Design
Emma Bailey for Sunset Song
Kenneth MacLeod for Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning
Michael Taylor for Bhangra Nation
Best Director
Drew McOnie for The Artist
Conrad Nelson for One Man, Two Guvnors
Emma Rice for The Buddha Of Suburbia
Roxana Silbert for The Girls Of Slender Means
Best Musical Production
The Big Life at Stratford East
Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse
Starter For Ten at Bristol Old Vic
Best New Play
A Child Of Science at Bristol Old Vic
Peanut Butter and Blueberries at Kiln Theatre
Swim, Aunty, Swim! at Belgrade Theatre
Best Play Revival
The Deep Blue Sea at Ustinov Studio at Theatre Royal Bath
Rhino at Lyric Theatre Belfast
A Taste Of Honey at Royal Exchange Theatre
Achievement in Dance
London City Ballet for the company relaunch
Mehek by Aakash Odedra Company and Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company
Minotaur, Metamorphoses and Echo and Narcissus by Kim Brandstrup
Achievement in Opera
Thomas Allen for his career with Glyndebourne
Buxton International Festival 2024 at Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre
Death In Venice by Welsh National Opera in collaboration with NoFit State
Best Supporting Performance (in a Musical or Play)
Chumisa Dornford-May for Evita
Tania Mathurin for Barnum
Andrew Schofield for Boys From The Blackstuff
Best Performance in a Musical
Matt Doyle for Sinatra The Musical
Jenny Fitzpatrick for Oliver!
John Hopkins for My Fair Lady
Best Performance in a Play
Heather Agyepong and Tosin Cole for Shifters
Ian McDiarmid for The Caretaker
David Shields for Punch
Keith Singleton for The Pillowman
Best Show for Children and Young People
Beauty And The Beast at Stephen Joseph Theatre
Flip! at Soho Upstairs at Soho Theatre
Starchitects Save Santa! at Midlands Arts Centre
Off Stage Awards:
Excellence in Arts Education
Lyric Hammersmith
Mayflower Theatre and MAST Mayflower Studios
Royal Shakespeare Company
Excellence in Touring sponsored by Theatre Tokens
ETT
Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru
Wise Children
Excellence in Inclusivity
Antony and Cleopatra at Shakespeare’s Globe
Bristol Old Vic
Punch at Nottingham Playhouse
Excellence in Sustainability
Chichester Festival Theatre
Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre
Nottingham Playhouse
Workforce Award
Buxton Opera House
Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse
Nottingham Playhouse
UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre
Hall for Cornwall
Octagon Theatre Bolton
Polka Theatre
