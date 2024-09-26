Theatre News

UK Theatre Awards 2024 nominees announced

The winners will be revealed next month

Alex Wood

| London |

26 September 2024

John Hopkins (centre) in My Fair Lady, © Pamela Raith
The nominees for the 2024 UK Theatre Awards have been announced, recognising theatre excellence across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. This year’s awards ceremony will be held on Sunday 20 October at 8 Northumberland Avenue in London, hosted by Faye Tozer.

Leading the nominations is Nottingham Playhouse with four nods, including Best Performance in a Play, Excellence in Inclusivity, Excellence in Sustainability, and the Workforce Award. Bristol Old Vic and Leeds Playhouse each received three nominations. Bristol Old Vic features in categories for Best Musical Production, Best New Play, and Excellence in Inclusivity. Leeds Playhouse is up for Best Musical Production, while Jenny Fitzpatrick (Oliver!) and John Hopkins (My Fair Lady) are nominated for Best Performance in a Musical, alongside Matt Doyle for Sinatra The Musical at Birmingham Rep.

The shortlist for the UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre Award includes Hall for Cornwall, Octagon Theatre Bolton, and Polka Theatre. Additionally, Jenny Sealey, artistic director of Graeae, will receive the Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre Award.

Full list of nominees

On Stage Awards:

Best Design 

Emma Bailey for Sunset Song  
Kenneth MacLeod for Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning 
Michael Taylor for Bhangra Nation 

Best Director 

Drew McOnie for The Artist 
Conrad Nelson for One Man, Two Guvnors 
Emma Rice for The Buddha Of Suburbia 
Roxana Silbert for The Girls Of Slender Means 

Best Musical Production

The Big Life at Stratford East 
Oliver! at Leeds Playhouse 
Starter For Ten at Bristol Old Vic 

Best New Play

A Child Of Science at Bristol Old Vic
Peanut Butter and Blueberries at Kiln Theatre
Swim, Aunty, Swim! at Belgrade Theatre 

Best Play Revival 

The Deep Blue Sea at Ustinov Studio at Theatre Royal Bath  
Rhino at Lyric Theatre Belfast 
A Taste Of Honey at Royal Exchange Theatre   

Achievement in Dance 

London City Ballet for the company relaunch 
Mehek by Aakash Odedra Company and Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company
Minotaur, Metamorphoses and Echo and Narcissus by Kim Brandstrup 

Achievement in Opera 

Thomas Allen for his career with Glyndebourne 
Buxton International Festival 2024 at Buxton Opera House and Pavilion Arts Centre
Death In Venice by Welsh National Opera in collaboration with NoFit State 

Best Supporting Performance (in a Musical or Play) 

Chumisa Dornford-May for Evita   
Tania Mathurin for Barnum 
Andrew Schofield for Boys From The Blackstuff 

Best Performance in a Musical 

Matt Doyle for Sinatra The Musical   
Jenny Fitzpatrick for Oliver!  
John Hopkins for My Fair Lady 

Best Performance in a Play 

Heather Agyepong and Tosin Cole for Shifters
Ian McDiarmid for The Caretaker
David Shields for Punch
Keith Singleton for The Pillowman 

Best Show for Children and Young People 

Beauty And The Beast at Stephen Joseph Theatre 
Flip! at Soho Upstairs at Soho Theatre 
Starchitects Save Santa! at Midlands Arts Centre 

Off Stage Awards:

Excellence in Arts Education 

Lyric Hammersmith 
Mayflower Theatre and MAST Mayflower Studios
Royal Shakespeare Company  

Excellence in Touring sponsored by Theatre Tokens 

ETT
Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru 
Wise Children 

Excellence in Inclusivity

Antony and Cleopatra at Shakespeare’s Globe
Bristol Old Vic  
Punch at Nottingham Playhouse   

Excellence in Sustainability 

Chichester Festival Theatre 
Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre
Nottingham Playhouse 

Workforce Award 

Buxton Opera House  
Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse 
Nottingham Playhouse 

UK’s Most Welcoming Theatre

Hall for Cornwall 
Octagon Theatre Bolton 
Polka Theatre 

