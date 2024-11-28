Two-Ticket Thursday! Win two tickets to Why Am I So Single? in the West End

Here’s something to brighten up the end of the week – our next Two-Ticket Thursday!

Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets (and sometimes some extra special bonus prizes) to all manner of shows across the UK.

On special Tuesdays or Thursdays, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two tickets to the five-star new musical Why Am I So Single?, playing at the Garrick Theatre through to January.

Penned by Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, it follows two writers struggling to write a second musical while also embroiled in romantic woes. It received a glowing five-star review from WhatsOnStage.

