Two-Ticket Thursday! Win two tickets to Why Am I So Single? in the West End

The show continues at the Garrick Theatre

Editorial Staff

| London |

28 November 2024

wiassh
The cast of Why Am I So Single, © Matt Crockett

Here’s something to brighten up the end of the week – our next Two-Ticket Thursday!

Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets (and sometimes some extra special bonus prizes) to all manner of shows across the UK.

On special Tuesdays or Thursdays, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.

This week, WhatsOnStage readers have the chance to win two tickets to the five-star new musical Why Am I So Single?, playing at the Garrick Theatre through to January.

Penned by Six creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, it follows two writers struggling to write a second musical while also embroiled in romantic woes. It received a glowing five-star review from WhatsOnStage.

You can enter the Two-Ticket Thursday here

Competition Terms and Conditions

  • Prize: A pair of tickets to see Why Am I So Single?.
  • There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.
  • Only one entry will be accepted per person. Multiple entries from the same person will be disqualified.
  • The competition will run from 28 November 2024 to 1 December 2024 at midday
  • No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.
  • Seat location and date avaialibity. is subject to the Promoter’s discretion.
  • The winner will be randomly chosen and contacted on 2 December 2024. 
  • The prize cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.
  • Tickets are non-transferable and must not be resold or transferred to any person or entity for commercial gain or otherwise. If any tickets are resold or transferred (or are attempted to be resold or transferred) for commercial gain by anyone other than official resellers, then the tickets will become void and the ticket holder will be a trespasser and may be refused entry to, or ejected from, the theatre.
  • All other expenses associated with the prize such as transport to and from the venue, food and drink shall be the responsibility of the winner and not the Promoter.
  • By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating their agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

