Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) announces cast for North American premiere

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) has announced casting for the show’s north American premiere.

Directed by Tim Jackson, written by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, and designed by Soutra Gilmour, it tells the story of Dougal and Robin – the former a young naive Brit who travels over to New York for his father’s second wedding – where he encounters Robin, the sister of the bride. The north American run at ART in Massachusetts will start on 20 May.

Set to appear for the new season will be Sam Tutty, who also appeared in the London runs, as well as Christiani Pitts (King Kong, A Bronx Tale) as Robin.

In the UK, the creative team included lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer Tony Gayle, orchestrator Lux Pyramid, casting director Julia Horan and associate director Claira Vaughan. Following a record-breaking ten-week run at the Kiln Theatre in north London, the piece transferred to the Criterion Theatre, where it opened last spring, led by Dujonna Gift and Tutty.