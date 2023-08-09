Trompe L’Oeil musical to be staged at The Other Palace

Blair Anderson’s production will begin performances in the Studio space next month

New musical Trompe L’Oeil is heading to The Other Palace.

Featuring book, music and lyrics by Henry Parkman Biggs, the piece is inspired by clocks and famous surrealist pieces of art such as The Escherian Stairwell, Magritte’s Apples and Salvador Dali’s Melting. It describes itself as a combination of cabaret, queer theatre, politics and circus, with songs that contain hidden, cryptic messages.

Trompe L’Oeil has previously been staged Off-Broadway in 2021, on the Fringe in London in 2022 and at the famed Fluctuart gallery in Paris earlier this year.

This updated version of the musical is directed and choreographed by Blair Anderson and features musical direction and supervision by Mark Crossland, with general management provided by Carter Dixon McGill. Casting will be announced shortly.

Produced by Funky Tickle Productions, Trompe L’Oeil will run at the Other Palace Studio fro 28 September to 15 October 2023, with a press night set for 3 October. Tickets are on sale below.