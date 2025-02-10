whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell start performances in Much Ado About Nothing in the West End

The duo are directed by Jamie Lloyd

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

10 February 2025

Much Ado
Hayley Atwell (Beatrice) and Tom Hiddleston (Benedick) in rehearsals for Much Ado About Nothing, © Marc Brenner

The Jamie Lloyd Company is staging the second play of its Shakespeare season at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Tom Hiddleston stars as Benedick and Hayley Atwell as Beatrice in the much-anticipated production of Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Jamie Lloyd.

Joining the pair in the new revival of Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy are Mara Huf (Hero), Forbes Masson (Leonato), Phillip Olagoke (Friar Francis), Mason Alexander Park (Margaret), James Phoon (Claudio) and Tim Steed (Don John) – all of whom starred in The Tempest with Sigourney Weaver. Mika Onyx Johnson (Borachio) and Gerald Kyd (Don Pedro) round out the cast.

The production will celebrate its official opening on Wednesday, February 19. It will run until April 5, 2025.

Over the weekend, Hiddleston teased a dance-heavy production on The Graham Norton Showadding that it may “surprise” audiences.

We discuss the show on our 2025 preview podcast here:

As part of its commitment to accessibility, the Jamie Lloyd Company have offered a total of 25,000 tickets at £25 for under 30s, key workers, and those receiving government benefits for its Shakespeare season. You can find out more information here.

The creative team features set and costume designer Soutra Gilmour, lighting designer Jon Clark, and sound designers and composers Ben and Max Ringham. Movement direction is by Fabian Aloise, with Jonathan Glew serving as associate director and text editor.

Stuart Burt is the casting director, while Carole Hancock is responsible for wigs, hair, and makeup design. The intimacy coordinator is Ingrid Mackinnon, and Fahmida Bakht is the props supervisor. Cory Hippolyte takes on the role of assistant director.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Actor Imelda Staunton holding a WhatsOnStage Award trophy

The 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards – watch the full highlights and winners interviews

Oh what a circus, oh what a show!