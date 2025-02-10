Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell start performances in Much Ado About Nothing in the West End

The Jamie Lloyd Company is staging the second play of its Shakespeare season at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Tom Hiddleston stars as Benedick and Hayley Atwell as Beatrice in the much-anticipated production of Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Jamie Lloyd.

Joining the pair in the new revival of Shakespeare’s much-loved comedy are Mara Huf (Hero), Forbes Masson (Leonato), Phillip Olagoke (Friar Francis), Mason Alexander Park (Margaret), James Phoon (Claudio) and Tim Steed (Don John) – all of whom starred in The Tempest with Sigourney Weaver. Mika Onyx Johnson (Borachio) and Gerald Kyd (Don Pedro) round out the cast.