Tom Chambers to star in brand new Inspector Morse play on tour

House of Ghosts will open on tour in Birmingham this summer

Tom Chambers will star as Inspector Morse in Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts, the first-ever original stage adaptation of the iconic detective series.

The new show, a co-production between Simon Friend Entertainment and Birmingham Repertory Theatre, opens in Birmingham on 28 August 2025 before embarking on a major UK tour.

The play follows Morse and his trusted colleague, DS Lewis, as they investigate the mysterious on-stage death of a young actress. What begins as a suspicious death inquiry soon takes a darker turn.

The production is directed by Anthony Banks and written by Alma Cullen, who previously scripted several episodes of Inspector Morse for ITV. The long-running television series, starring John Thaw as Morse and Kevin Whately as DS Lewis, aired for 13 years and became one of British television’s most celebrated crime dramas, inspiring spin-offs Lewis and Endeavour.

Chambers said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing to the stage the nationally loved character of Inspector Morse. Played by John Thaw in the TV series, it is an iconic role which audiences clearly loved alongside the Morse murder mysteries. This brand-new production is a tantalising tale, rich in story and character and even unpicks some of Morse’s closely guarded personal life. It’s going to be a fabulous evening of entertainment.”

Co-producer Simon Friend added: “Bringing the nation’s favourite detective to the stage is a very rare proposition. The genre has never been more popular, and we look forward to sharing this terrifically exciting production with audiences across the country from later this year, and continuing our ongoing collaboration with the Birmingham Repertory Theatre.”

Following its opening in Birmingham, the tour will visit venues across the UK, including Richmond Theatre, Grand Opera House York, Theatre Royal Nottingham, Churchill Theatre Bromley, Grand Opera House Belfast, Theatre Royal Brighton, Lyceum Theatre Sheffield, Everyman Theatre Cheltenham, New Victoria Theatre Woking, Theatre Royal Norwich, Waterside Theatre Aylesbury, Playhouse Theatre Liverpool, Leeds Playhouse, Theatre Royal Newcastle, Festival Theatre Malvern, Festival Theatre Edinburgh, Milton Keynes Theatre, His Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen, Theatre Royal Glasgow, and The Lowry Salford.