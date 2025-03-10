Till the Stars Come Down to transfer to the West End

The National Theatre’s acclaimed production of Till the Stars Come Down is set to transfer to the West End.

Beth Steel’s play, which premiered at the National’s Dorfman Theatre in early 2024, received widespread praise for its portrayal of a family’s dynamics during a wedding in a former mining town.

WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton gave it a five-star write-up, describing the piece as an “utterly unmissable play” and “a theatrical event to remember.”

It is directed by Bijan Sheibani.

Steel said today: “Having a play staged at the National Theatre in 2024 was a dream come true, to be bringing it to the West End is nothing short of a fever dream!”

The playwright began the piece as writer-in-residence at the National Theatre’s New Work Department, it then went on to be nominated for Best New Play at last year’s Olivier Awards.

She added: “I’m just so thrilled that this glorious ensemble of characters gets to connect, with all their life force, to a wider audience.”

Rufus Norris, director and co-chief executive of the National Theatre commented that he is “delighted that Beth Steel’s brilliant debut play at the National Theatre is transferring into the West End,” adding “Audiences adored Till the Stars Come Down when it was staged in the Dorfman last year and we are all incredibly proud and pleased that this wonderful production by Bijan Sheibani will get to be shared with many more people.”

“We are deeply appreciative and excited to be working with our co-producers to make this possible.”

Sheibani is joined on the creative team by set and costume designer Samal Blak, lighting designer Paule Constable, choreographer and movement director Aline David, and sound designer Gareth Fry. The revival director is Elin Schofield, the original casting director is Alistair Coomer, the casting director is Juliet Horsely, the dialect coach is Charmian Hoare, the intimacy director is Asha Jennings-Grant and the fight director is Kev McCurdy.

Till the Stars Come Down will run from 1 July to 27 September 2025 at Theatre Royal Haymarket. On-stage seating will be available throughout the run, with more details to follow. Casting is to be announced.