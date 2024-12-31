Shows we’d love to see return in 2025

We know the new year is all about new beginnings, but sometimes we can’t help but reflect on what we’ve lost. By that, we mean, the shows we wish could have a further life.

The WhatsOnStage editorial team members have selected their pick of plays and musicals that they hope to see on stage again in the not-so-distant future. Read on to see what they are, and as always, please message us on social media with your choices! Shows on these lists have historically had a strong chance of making a return (don’t call it a comeback) so we’re sure something similar could happen here…

The Artist

With a whopping six WhatsOnStage Award nominations in its monochrome pockets, surely we haven’t seen the last of director-choreographer Drew McOnie’s production of The Artist. Based on the Oscar-winning 2011 film and co-adapted by McOnie and Lindsey Ferrentino, the piece gained critical acclaim during its world premiere run at Theatre Royal Plymouth this past spring, defying theatrical genres, cleverly evoking the black-and-white mise-en-scène of the movie through its design elements and introducing the world to the most lovable dog puppet. Fingers crossed that Robbie Fairchild, Briana Craig and Gary Wilmot will all be able to reprise their respective roles. Tom Millward

The Book Thief

Jodi Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald’s adaptation of Markus Zusak’s beloved novel has lived two very short lives. First in Bolton, and the second in Leicester and Coventry. It has both warmed and broken the hearts of the three regions and I’m desperate for the new musical to have another chapter written – after all, the ensemble are called ‘storytellers’. Tanyel Gumushan

Burlesque the Musical

“You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me” sings Tess, the character Cher played in the cult 2010 movie musical Burlesque. Well, let’s hope so! Audiences in Manchester and Glasgow got the opportunity to experience the world premiere stage adaptation this year, but there are rumblings that the show may be readying itself for an encore in 2025. Leading lady Jess Folley gave a sneak peek, show-stealing performance at the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, so consider us appropriately teased. Tom Millward

Dylan Mulvaney: F*ghag

Dylan Mulvaney’s disarmingly frank (and hilarious) show was a break-out hit at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, with every ticket sold out and lines for returns around the block. Based on Mulvaney’s life, which has suddenly been played out in the spotlight, it has a few catchy musical tunes but mostly gets by thanks to Mulvaney’s enchanting performance. We’re fairly certain it’ll be back quite soon, but keeping fingers (and angel wings) crossed! Alex Wood

Fiddler on the Roof

Jordan Fein’s epic staging of the classic musical was a sell-out bumper hit at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, nabbing five WhatsOnStage Awards nominations earlier this month. Open Air Theatre shows have a knack for finding future life (Jesus Christ Superstar continues to play around the world, while a new take on Jamie Lloyd’s Evita is set for The London Palladium next summer). There may be rumblings of more Fiddler already in the pipeline (which version, who knows), but Fein’s work was so wonderful, it’d be a shame for this not to get another moment in the spotlight. Alex Wood

The Hills of California

Playwright Jez Butterworth and director Sam Mendes’ latest collaboration, The Hills of California, opened at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End this past February. Although well-received, it didn’t quite reach the theatrical heights of predecessors like The Ferryman and Jerusalem. However, the Laura Donnelly-led drama transferred to Broadway with a completely rewritten third act and we’d be more than curious to see that play out on a UK stage for the first time. Tom Millward

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

Dave Malloy’s take on War and Peace (well a slither of it, anyway) may well still be running until February, but with a completely sold out run and a raft of overwhelmingly positive reviews, we’re already pining for a future life for the production – either in the West End or at some found space anywhere in the UK. Given the intimate scale of director Timothy Sheader’s staging, it need not be anywhere too bulky! Alex Wood

Next to Normal

I was thrilled when the Michael Longhurst-direction Donmar Warehouse production set up home at Wyndham’s Theatre – giving an extra chance for audiences to enjoy performances from the stellar Caissie Levy, Jamie Parker, Eleanor Worthington Cox, WhatsOnStage Award winner Jack Wolfe, Trevor Dion Nicholas and Jack Ofrecio. Luckily, the Tom Kitt-Brian Yorkey musical has been filmed in the West End, so details of that release would go some way to relieve the itch. Tanyel Gumushan

Ride

Annie Londonderry wanted to cycle across the world. And so she should. Ride, by Freya Catrin Smith and Jack Williams, could find an engaged audience anywhere. The two-hander traces the triumphs and trials of the endeavor with earworm songs, light magic, and unforgettable characterisation. Tanyel Gumushan

Till the Stars Come Down

Beth Steel’s National Theatre play was a break-out hit of 2024, and though overshadowed by the bulky dramas The Motive and the Cue and Dear England during the Olivier Awards season, was a critical smash that wowed with its ensemble-led tone and comedic beats. It’s available to watch online on the National’s streaming service, but that’s only a small consolation compared with a true live return. Alex Wood

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

A dose of earnest and sincere fun, told by two performers at the top of their game in the Criterion Theatre over the summer, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York) makes a strong claim for the title of best new musical seen in the West End in 2024. With an incredibly loyal following (and tens of thousands of views and listens on its recordings), we’d love to see this one back – possibly for a tour? We don’t think that’d be a case of having your cake and eating it, would it? Alex Wood

42 Balloons

Jack Godfrey’s brilliant musical about the very true, and very disarming story of a man who dreamt of flying in a lawn chair across Los Angeles was a big hit with critics and picked up a WhatsOnStage Award nomination earlier this year when it first had its fully-staged premiere at the Lowry in Salford. Godfrey’s score (you can listen to the studio album wherever you get music) is absolutely fantastic – so we’d love to see this one have another life soon. Alex Wood

Honourable mentions:

Babies, Same Team, I’m Almost There, Fangirls, House of Cleopatra, Hello, Dolly!, Player Kings.