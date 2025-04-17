There’s still time to enter the Young Playwrights Award

The Young Playwrights Award is now open for entries, with the deadline set for 2 May 2025.

Open to anyone aged 13 to 18 who lives in or attends school in Greater London, the initiative aims to support emerging writers at the start of their creative journey.

The winner’s play will be staged at the Royal Court Theatre in July and published by Nick Hern Books. Entrants will also be able to access a range of creative resources, including a video course designed to support writers working independently or as part of a school or group.

Before submitting your play using the form linked below, please make sure that:

– Your play is ready to upload, either as a Word document or a PDF (postal entries are also a option).

– The script is within the word limit (maximum 5,000 words).

– You have the email address of a parent, guardian or teacher, which is required for safeguarding purposes.

You can find out more here and submit your entry.